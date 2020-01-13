Phillips raps Harmon over tokenism remark

PPP/C Prime Ministerial candidate Mark Phillips yesterday slammed the governing coalition which he said was running scared and desperate and he also took aim at APNU’s Joseph Harmon for saying that he was an ethnic token.

“One of their leaders Joe Harmon referred to me as African or black tokenism on the PPP list but comrades if you are to follow his reasoning he is telling you that all non-Africans on the coalition list are mere tokenism and we don’t believe that, we believe everybody have a right to support which party they want to support”, Phillips, a retired Brigadier and former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said.