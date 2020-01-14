Oviedo’s net 62 the best at A&R Printery golf tourney

Miguel Ovideo dominated the field at the Lusignan Golf Club Saturday to walk away with the Best Net score of 62 and win the A&R Printery tournament. Ovideo, in addition to winning his first tournament, also walked away with the longest drive prize.

Playing on pristine greens and in brilliant sunshine, the competition was run under the medal play format in two Flights with Patrick Prashad (76/8) winning the premier flight (0-12 handicap) trailed by William Walker (79/11) who was second.

In the second Flight for 13-28 handicaps, Ovideo copped 62/27 to take the spoils, forcing Carlos Carbo (68/28) to settle for second. They were closely marked by Bholawram Deo (69/19) in third with Ayube Subhan (70/14), Shanella London (70/15) who won Nearest to the Pin, Fazil Haniff (70/15) who won the Best Gross, Robert Hanoman (71/28) and Maxim Mangra (71/19) turning out good performances.