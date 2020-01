The Shivnarine Chanderpaul Practice Facility worth approximately G$3.5M was yesterday handed over to the Everest Cricket Club by the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Braving the rains, officials from the GCB converged on the venue to conclude a process that spanned 18 months.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, spoke of the significance of the facility and said the GCB plans to construct four more such facilities.