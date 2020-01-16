Court of Appeal for key ruling on if residency required for voting

The Guyana Court of Appeal will soon rule on the challenge mounted by the state which advances that Guyanese outside of Guyana, whether residing or otherwise, cannot vote unless they are resident in Guyana at the qualifying date of registration.

Following the conclusion of arguments yesterday afternoon, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards informed that notices will be sent “shortly” informing when the court will render its decision.

Among the issues raised during the presentation of arguments, and upon which the court is expected to rule, is whether it should decline jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter.