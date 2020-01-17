Guyanese man charged with murder in New York State

A Guyanese man was on Wednesday arrested and charged with second-degree murder of Alejandro Melendez, who police say was hit three times in the parking lot of 760 State St, Schenectady, New York, on Christmas morning.

The man Ishwarnand Goberdhan 35 of Schenec-tady and formerly of Tain, Corentyne, Berbice, was remanded to prison.

According to the Daily Gazette, Melendez was intentionally struck and killed by Goberdhan.

Melendez’ body was discovered just after 8 a.m. that day in the parking lot at 760 State St. Someone reported to 911 dispatchers that a man was down there and responding officers and firefighters found Melendez’ body lying in the parking lot.

An autopsy found Melendez died from blunt force trauma as a result of being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled a homicide, the news report stated.

Arrest paperwork for Goberdhan did not give the time of the murder, but investigators previously asked for witnesses who may have been in the area between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning.

Investigators zeroed in on Goberdhan soon after the incident and determined he fled the area the day after the attack.

He returned to Schenec-tady on Wednesday and investigators found him at 1044 Strong St and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Charges against Goberdhan are based on witness statements, video surveillance and positive identifications of both Goberdhan and his vehicle, police paperwork stated.

If convicted of the murder charge, Goberdhan would face up to 25 years to life in state prison, the Daily Gazette reported.