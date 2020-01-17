Zeelugt man acquitted of rape of 13-year-old girl

Following the conclusion of a second trial, Romal Jewan was yesterday acquitted by a jury on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl.

After about two hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury in a proportion of 11 to 1, found Jewan, 27, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo not guilty of the offence levelled against him.

Particulars of the charge stated that on September 7th, 2012, in the county of Essequibo, he raped the girl.

His case was heard in-camera by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Georgetown.

Last October, a jury was unable to reach a verdict in Jewan’s case, thus resulting in a retrial.

The former accused was represented by attorney Maxwell McKay.

Meanwhile, the state was represented by Prose-cutor Teriq Mohammed.