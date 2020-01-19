GCC takes first innings points from GDF

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) clinched first innings honours from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and ended day one of their Noble House Seafoods, second-division, two-day contest firmly in command on 145-3.

They are ahead by 54 runs. The day’s proceedings saw GDF winning the toss and electing to bat. They were then bundled out for 91 with Damion Ross top-scoring with 35. Left-arm spinner Stephon Wilson ended as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-28 as Carlos LaRose (2-16) and Darius Andrews (2-3) supported.

GCC in their first innings response, ended day one on 145 – 3 with a first-innings advantage. West Indies youth batsman Mavendra Dindyal flowed well during his knock of 72 while Thaddeus Lovell made 37. Play begins at 10:30hrs today.