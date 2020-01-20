New GPC secured $798m in drug contracts in 2018

For the year 2018, the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (NGPC) secured $798m in contracts or 36.5% of the total awarded for the Ministry of Public Health, according to the 2018 Auditor General’s report.

This was the highest single percentage. The next highest was Caribbean Medical Supplies at $318m or 14.5% followed by The Royal Emporium with $213m or 9.7%. ANSA McAl Trading Limited was listed as having secured $29.6m in contracts for the year.

According to the report, the sum of $2.232 billion was allocated in 2018 for the purchase of drugs and medical supplies. The report said that according to the Appropriation Account, amounts totalling $2.183 billion were expended for the period. As at 31 December 2018, thirty cheques totaling $215.118M were on hand, which resulted in the Appropriation Account being overstated by this amount. However, at the time of reporting in September 2019, eleven cheques totaling $59.529M were still on hand the report added.