RHT Namilco wins BCB Ivan Madray T20 in last over thriller

Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt secured a five-run win over Albion Community Centre to win the Berbice Cricket Board/Ivan Madray T20 final in a last over thriller yesterday.

Winning the toss, Thunderbolt batted first, reaching 130 all out in 19.5 overs before limiting Albion to 125 all out in reply.

Laparkan Vice-President, Chandradat Chintamani, who sponsored the tournament in honor of his uncle, said the final was one of the best matches he had witnessed in a long time and vowed to sponsor the tournament for as long as he could afford to.