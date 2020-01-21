Blairmont, RHT, Albion undefeated after two rounds

Blairmont Blazers, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes and Albion Permaul’s Trading and Distribution cricket teams remain undefeated after two rounds of the Berbice Cricket Board/Lawison General Store U-15 tournament over the weekend.

In Zone A, Blairmont defeated Achievers by 229 runs after posting 289 for 3 in 45 overs and restricting Achievers to just 60. Blairmont’s Rashaad Gaffur topscored with 140 not out, decorated with 18 fours and two sixes. Romeo Deonarain also got among the runs, scoring 56, highlighted by seven fours. Achiever’s Louis Hardcourt picked up 2 for 28 but the team gave away 65 extras.

In reply, only two batsmen reached double figures while Sajaad Ishmael (3-3), Gaffur (3-7) and Satesh Ramkisson (2-2) were the principal wicket takers for Blairmont.