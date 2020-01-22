Sports

Diamond United FC elects nine women on executive

-Angoy reelected president

Re-elected President of Diamond United FC Orein Angoy [Standing left] posing with six of the women elected to serve as members of the executive committee. Also in the photo is EBFA President Kevin Anthony
Re-elected President of Diamond United FC Orein Angoy [Standing left] posing with six of the women elected to serve as members of the executive committee. Also in the photo is EBFA President Kevin Anthony
By

Orein Angoy was returned unopposed as president of the Diamond United Football Club when the entity officially staged its Electoral Congress on Monday.

Angoy’s re-election also witnessed the election of nine women to the 11 member executive committee, which is a first for the association. The elected executive reads: Angoy (President), Vianne Stanislaus (Vice President), Marcel Pinder (Treasurer), Charlene Da Costa-Cameron (Secretary), Nicole Mc Kenzie (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Atoya Shepherd (Public Relations Officer) as well as Committee Members Rockwell Adams, Tobika Wright, Amanda King, Threcia Williams and Yerina Carvahal.