Diamond United FC elects nine women on executive

Orein Angoy was returned unopposed as president of the Diamond United Football Club when the entity officially staged its Electoral Congress on Monday.
Angoy’s re-election also witnessed the election of nine women to the 11 member executive committee, which is a first for the association. The elected executive reads: Angoy (President), Vianne Stanislaus (Vice President), Marcel Pinder (Treasurer), Charlene Da Costa-Cameron (Secretary), Nicole Mc Kenzie (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Atoya Shepherd (Public Relations Officer) as well as Committee Members Rockwell Adams, Tobika Wright, Amanda King, Threcia Williams and Yerina Carvahal.