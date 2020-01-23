BCQS International Masters Squash tournament on today

The likes of Regan Pollard, Denis Dias, Tony Farnum, and David Fernandes will don Guyana’s national colours in the inaugural BCQS International Guyana Masters Squash Championship which serves off today from 17:00hrs at the Georgetown Club Squash court.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday; it is the Guyana Squash Association’s (GSA) first of 2020 and will see 26 squash master players contesting in various categories including the women’s over 35, men’s over 35, over 45, over 55 and over 65, coming from Barbados, Tortola, Jamaica and of course home shore Guyana.

The lineup of players promises some outstanding play and close battles in the various age groups.