DPP tells police to do further probe in murder of newspaper vendor

The police have been instructed to conduct further investigations into the murder of newspaper vendor Shawn Mannilall, who was shot after armed bandits invaded his Essequibo Coast home two weeks ago.

This is according to Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston, who when contacted for an update last evening told Stabroek News that investigators applied to the High Court for an extension to further detain the suspects which was granted.

“We have applied to the High Court for further detention of the suspects to continue our investigation based on orders given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers,” Kingston said.