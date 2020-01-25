Private sector meets diplomats on elections matters

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday met with representatives of countries which will be observing the March 2 elections and was told that they will be coordinating their work to ensure maximum coverage of the country.

A statement from the PSC said that it hosted a meeting with diplomatic representatives of the countries providing Electoral Observer Missions including the US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann-Lynch, EU Ambassador, Fernando Ponz Cantó, Janine Cocker, Canadian High Commission and Samantha Elmes, British High Commis-sion.

The statement said that the meeting was held to discuss matters of concern to the PSC with regard to the holding of free, fair and peaceful elections and the role of the International Observer Missions invited by the Guyana Government to cover the General and Regional Elections.