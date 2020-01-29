Bushlot woman recounts horror of chopping attack

A Bushlot woman is thankful that she was able to survive a horrific chopping attack by her partner who she was with for four years. Nalicia Ragoonauth recalled that during the attack the man threw her to the floor and rubbed the chopper repeatedly on her neck as he told her that he would ensure he killed her then kill himself.

After the attack, the man, Ganesh Narine, 27, a carpenter, hanged himself in the house where he resided with Ragoonauth.

Ragoonauth, 24, of Lot 426 Bushlot Village, Corentyne, has since been released from the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and is home recovering. She sustained chop injuries to her neck, wrists and arms.