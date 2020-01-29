PPP/C, APNU+AFC have failed Guyana – Badal

While Change Guyana yesterday focussed on its proposed developmental plans for the East Berbice community through people empowerment, its presidential candidate Robert Badal also underlined the need for creation of local value.

“Guyanese must have a stake in value-added creation across board. I believe the problem in Guyana [is] that Guyanese are only employed at the low tiered and have little stake in the actual industries and that has to change. We have to empower them,” Badal yesterday said as the March 2nd general election campaign heated up.

“People in Linden must have forestry concessions with affordable financing to get into entrepreneurship, in Berbice they should be given lands to farm and develop, the same in Essequibo. In Georgetown you have to prepare and support your people with necessary skill sets, low-interest financing and start creating that tradition of entrepreneurial across Guyana,” he added.