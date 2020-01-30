Sports

Crandon, Dillon see potential in Smith

Rookie Guyana Jaguars seamer, Nial Smith has come under the radar of Head Coaches, Esaun Crandon and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s Mervyn Dillon.

Crandon indicated that Smith, 24, is a tremendous find for the five-time defending champions since their seam department has lost a few players to West Indies duties and Clinton Pestano to injury.

“…Smith has been tremendous so far, on debut five wickets, today [Sunday] five wickets again in the first innings, a good find for us especially after losing a lot of guys, Keemo [Paul] and [Romario] Shepherd and those guys to West Indies, so it is a tremendous find for us…” Crandon stated.