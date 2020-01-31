Finance Minister given tour of E-Networks subsea station -question of which agency granted permission for cable remains unanswered

E-Networks on Wednesday granted Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, a tour of its subsea station, even as questions remain unanswered regarding what laws governed the granting of the permit for the project and the National Telecommunications Agency (NATA) continues to dodge answering.

For more than six months Stabroek News has been attempting to elicit a response from NATA’s Andre Griffith to no avail.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Finance released a statement informing that Jordan was given a tour of the E-Networks subsea cable landing and that he had lauded the investment by the local consortium and congratulated Managing Director Vishok Persaud “for the boldness of the investment”.