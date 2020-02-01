NCN will not be drawn into commenting on a matter that is under investigation

Dear Editor,

Mr. Christopher “Kit” Nascimento continued his obsession with NCN in yesterday’s SN letter `Stony silence by broadcasting authority on NCN happenings’.

When the infamous Jonestown incident happened, Kit was dispatched by the then government. He appeared on US Television and said the same three things all the time. Repetitive propagation of a particular point in his usual obsequious manner. He is doing just that with NCN.

NCN is aware of an incident that involved its Editor in Chief and the Head of the Department of Public Information. NCN is a company separate from the DPI that is an agency of Government. Two separate entities that share a space in D’Urban Park. The matter is under investigation and NCN will not be drawn into commenting on a matter that is under investigation.

Mr. Nascimento proceeds to theorize without data about Mabaruma. NCN is a Public Broadcasting Service.

The Government Information Agency aka DPI, continues to provide content that can be aired on all radio and Television entities.

Mr. Nascimento should know he started the compulsory insertion of Government of Guyana information on Radio and TV during his Executive Chairmanship of a Corporation sole GPCA in the 1990’s.

Yours faithfully,

Enrico Woolford