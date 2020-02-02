Has GECOM verified that candidates on the two major parties’ lists have given up their dual citizenship?

Dear Editor,

To paraphrase Seneca’s belief that “a good idea is common property, especially one that is logical, reasonable and in the interest of fairness.” I reference Freddie Kissoon’s Kaieteur News column on February 1, 2020 that brought the following to the fore:

There are persons still on the candidates’ lists who have informed the public in the mainstream media of being dual citizens after making false declarations to GECOM; be it for the 2015 or 2020 General and Regional Elections and have not been asked to provide proof that they are no longer dual citizens.

Yet, GECOM has made a decision to remove new party leaders such as Lenox Shuman – Liberty and Justice Party, Vishnu Bandhu – United Republican Party, and Valerie Leung – People’s Republic Party from the candidates’ lists after they signed statutory declaration forms while still dual citizens, based on information obtained from media reports. The removal of these candidates from the list for membership of the National Assembly was reported in Guyana Chronicle, Guyana Times, Kaieteur News and Stabroek News.

Was documentary evidence submitted to GECOM by Teixeira, Greenidge and Harmon that they are no longer dual citizens?

Does GECOM have proof outside of media reports that Teixeira, Greenidge and Harmon have given up their dual citizenship?

GECOM needs equity in their system to remove persons from the candidates’ lists for those seeking to become members of the National Assembly in Guyana.

GECOM must avoid double standards and ensure the new parties and old parties are held to the same standards for determining dual citizenship.

The questions above must be answered by GECOM with immediacy.

Yours faithfully,

Nigel Hinds