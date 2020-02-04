Dindyal misses out on ton as Floodlight U-15 overcome DCC

A fine half-century from West Indies U– 15 batsman Mavendra Dindyal spurred Floodlight U-15 to a 22-run victory over host the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) in their 30 overs fixture Friday evening.

Floodlight, after being asked to bat, posted 173 for nine from their allotted overs with Dindyal spanking 94, falling agonizingly short of his century.

His innings included seven fours and six maximums and he received support from national Under – 15 skipper Zachary Jodah (24) and Floodlight’s skipper Alvin Mohabir (14).