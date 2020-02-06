Dear Editor,

I like Shuman. Unlike the miscreants in the PPP and APNU, this guy comes across as balanced. More importantly, the indigenous peoples of Guyana need Shuman. Very badly. They are the most marginalized ethnic group in this country. At this pivotal juncture where oil wealth is about to meet corrupt winner-takes-all racial leadership from the two major ethnic groups and the real disaster of a surging foreign immigrant deluge swarming into Guyana unfolding with urgency, the indigenous peoples are about to be economically obliterated. Imagine the government counted 26,000 Venezuelans already settled in Guyana in indigenous populated regions. And this government is inept at counting as the no-confidence motion reminded us. Point is, there’s likely a lot more. And more will pour into Guyana from every corner of the world.

Shuman can get a few swing seats in Parliament from the Amerindian vote. That right there would be the balance of power to keep the PPP or APNU in check and to get major concessions for indigenous peoples. That saves Guyana and saves the indigenous people from being economically flattened if either of the two major race parties win. It is shocking that Gecom made this decision when Shuman claims he sent Gecom the renunciation letter. Time for Shuman to release the letter so we know if he’s playing the fool or serious about saving the Amerindian people.

Yours faithfully,

M. Maxwell