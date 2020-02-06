Fitness Express to sponsor Novices C/ships

As is customary, Fitness Express has answered the call of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc. (GBBFFI).

The long standing benefactor of the federation has once again agreed to be one of the main sponsors of the annual Novices Championships and Mr. Linden scheduled for February 15 at Lichas Hall in the Mining Town.

During a simple ceremony recently at the entity’s 47 John and Sheriff Streets location, its CEO, Jamie McDonald, presented a cheque for a substantial sum to GBBFFI President, Keavon Bess.