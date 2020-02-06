Mathura, bowlers guide West Demerara past East Coast

West Demerara’s skipper Nityanand Mathura struck a composed half-century which spearheaded his side’s 35-run win over East Bank in second-round action of the Under-15 Inter-Association tournament at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road, yesterday.

West Demerara, who lost their opening round encounter against Georgetown on Monday, batted first and posted 175 before being dismissed in the 45th over.

Mathura struck a number of lovely fours in his top score of 54 and got support from Wazim Khan (23).