Hetmyer has not reported to franchise: GCB

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer made himself unavailable for Guyana Jaguars’ fourth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship after failing to report to the franchise, the Guyana Cricket Board has said.

The 23-year-old left-hander was dropped from the West Indies side for the ODI tour of Sri Lanka on fitness grounds but was not named in the 13-man squad to face Jamaica Scorpions at the National Stadium in the match which started here Thursday.

GCB secretary, Anand Sanasie, said Hetmyer had not followed established protocol for contracted players not on West Indies duty.

“Players who are not on West Indies duties but are contracted to the West Indies are supposed to report to their franchise,” Sanasie told News Room here.

“Since returning from West Indies duties he has not reported to the franchise for training … which automatically makes him unavailable.”

Hetmyer and left-handed opener Evin Lewis were surprise omissions from the Windies squad this week, with chief selector Roger Harper explaining both players had “come up short in the fitness test”, a prerequisite for selection.

However, Harper said Hetmyer in particular “appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team’s batting group.”

It was subsequently revealed that Hetmyer and Lewis would be re-tested in two weeks, with the hope of having them available again for international selection.

Jaguars travel to Grenada next week to take on Windward Islands Volcanoes and Sanasie said Hetmyer’s involvement would be based on his availability.

“The franchise has been reliably informed through Cricket West Indies that Mr. Hetmyer would be re-tested before the T20 team is picked,” Sanasie said.

“We wish him well. Once he has made himself available he would be selected to play for the franchise.”

Hetmyer played a single first class match for Jaguars last season due to his various international commitments.