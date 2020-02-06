No Hetmyer, Reifer returns

The Guyana Jaguars yesterday named the squad for their fourth round West Indies Championship clash against Jamaica Scorpions which begins today at the Providence National Stadium and excluded out-of-favour West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer.

Hetmyer was recently left out of the West Indies side for their series against Sri Lanka due to fitness but despite calls from cricket enthusiasts for him to build back up his reputation in order to get back in the side, the 23-year-old was not listed in the 13-man squad.

On Tuesday veteran cricket commentator Joseph `Reds’ Perreira said that the left-handed Guyanese batting maestro should use the Regional season to score heavily ahead of his expected recall to the West Indies side. Today’s match bowls off at 09.30 hours and the table leaders have made one change, Raymon Reifer returning in place of Ronaldo Alimohamed.