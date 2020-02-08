Shameful that Attorney General, others have not complied with Integrity law

Dear Editor,

I am appalled at the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr Basil Williams, leading a pack of Cabinet Ministers and other Government officials, in their failure to obey the laws of Guyana. The Press recently published a list of the disgraced names revealed in the Official Gazette for failing to comply with the requirements of the Integrity Commission Act 1977. The Act provides that every person who is a person in public life, not being a member of the Commission, shall, each year, on or before 30th June provide full, true and complete particulars of their assets and liabilities.

To his credit, the Chairman, Mr Kumar Doraisami, demonstrated courageous professionalism in dealing with the offenders. He wrote individually to the delinquent individuals and reminded them of their duty to file. He is using every effort within the Commission’s financial capacity to get them to comply. Even the Press and transparency activists pleaded with them to comply with the law. But, they continue to disobey the law. The Commission is contemplating legal action as a last resort. This is unlikely to happen soon since the Commission is starved of financial and prosecutorial resources.

Ironically, the Commission has to go after the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr Basil Williams. After all, he is responsible for the protection of the public interest and public rights of the citizens of Guyana. He is responsible for the administration of the court system in Guyana and as the “Minister of Justice”, he is the highest-ranking prosecuting officer in the country. How can the Government expect the rest of society to uphold the law when someone who sits at the helm of this august office, chooses to break the law with impunity?

Mr Williams, as Minister of Legal Affairs, is the chief law officer of the Executive Council – the Cabinet. His role includes the duty to ensure that the country’s public affairs are administered in accordance with the laws. He advises the President and Cabinet to ensure that their actions are legal and constitutionally valid and that the rule of law is maintained. A review of this advice, as reflected in President Granger’s reckless breaches of the Constitution, is an abysmal failure. The Government’s wanton waste of taxpayers’ money on cases such as the unlawful appointment of a GECOM Chairman and illegal disregard of the No-Confidence Motion are only two of the many examples of Mr Williams’ poor advice.

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs ought to fulfil his duty independent of any political or Government pressure. This standard of care has been severely compromised in the interest of political expediency and prolongation of the life of a Government of questionable legal status.

Mr Williams and his colleagues are expected to demonstrate a high standard of respect for the law. After all, they are the ones who make and supervise the law. When they break the law and get away with it, they set a terrible example for the rest of society. I call upon them to do the lawful and honourable thing and comply with the request of the Integrity Commission to declare their assets. If they are doubtful of the integrity of their assets, they should seek proper legal advice.

Yours faithfully,

Tameshwar N Lilmohan