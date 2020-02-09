Yearwood’s maiden ton puts DCC in command —GCC on the brink of victory over GYO; MSC, GDF locked in battle

National youth wicket-keeper batsman Shamar Yearwood yesterday struck his maiden century to hand host Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) first innings honours over Bel Air Rubis in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament.

Bel Air, at the start of the day, won the toss and elected to bat. They were skittled out for 104 in 19.3 overs with national under 19 duo Qumar Torrington (4-39) and Daniel Mootoo (4-36) leading the rout.

DCC, in response, ended the day on 243 – 6, to earn first innings points and a 139-runslead heading into the final day.

DCC was in a spot of bother at 88-5 but they were rescued by Yearwood who cracked 11 fours and two sixes during his unbeaten innings of 108. He shared in a 125-run stand with Sachin Singh (61) who stuck a crucial half-century.

Over at the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) ground, the host was staring at defeat at the hands of the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC). GCC batting first, was dismissed for 215 with Winston Forrester (53) and Deonarine Seegobin (49) doing the bulk of the scoring. Left-arm spinner Trevon France collected 5-45.

GYO in their first innings response was shot out for 64. Stephon Wilson (4-22) and Carlos LaRose (2-22) shared six wickets between them. GCC opted to enforce the follow on which saw GYO ending the day on 61-1, still trailing by 90 runs.

At the Queen’s College ground, GNIC ended the day on 54-4, still trailing by 171 runs in response to the Muslim Youth Organisation’s first innings score of 225 all out. Skipper, Khemraj Ramdeen struck 53 for MYO as Dwain Dick and Dwayne Dick each captured four wickets each.

The Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), playing at home, ended the day on 110-3, 40 runs adrift from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). First-class batsman Shemroy Barrington (41) missed out a half-century for MSC while GDF skipper Leon Andrews cracked 88 as his side was dismissed for 150 earlier in the day. Seamer Diquan Murray (4-50) and off-spinner Akeem Critchlow (3-30) shared seven wickets between them for MSC.