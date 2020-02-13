Guyana News

Digital systems have not ‘crashed’, says Supreme Court

By

The Supreme Court of Judicature (SCJ) has refuted an article published in the Kaieteur News about alleged shortcomings in the Court’s Information and Technology (IT) Department.

According to a SCJ release, it noted the appearance of an article in the Kaieteur News of February 3, 2020 captioned “Digital court registry crashes… No back-up system available.”

The Judiciary said that the title, content and conclusions arrived at in the article are incorrect. “It is unfortunate that the journalist responsible did not seek a comment from the Registrar of the Supreme Court or the Protocol and Communications Unit before going to print.”