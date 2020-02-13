Aurora Knight Riders, Bacchus Bulls in South/Central Ebo T20 final

Aurora Knight Riders defeated Affiance Sports Club by 58 runs while Bacchus Bulls handed Invaders Masters a 50-run defeat to book their spot in Sunday’s final of the South/Central Essequibo T20 tournament.

On Sunday last, in the first semifinal, Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat, posting 154 for 9 from their allotted overs. Quacy Reedon top scored with 51, decorated with four sixes and two fours. He got support from Roddie Spencer (31) and Garfield Phillips (21).

Essequibo youth spinner, Amit Persaud, picked up 4-20 while Badesh Parsotam and Yaseer Mohamed had two wickets each for 30 and 40 runs respectively for Affiance.