Parsotam’s unbeaten 79 leads Bacchus Bulls past Aurora Knight Riders

As the South/Central Essequibo T20 competition continued earlier this week, Parmesh Parsotam stroked an unbeaten half century to see Central Essequibo champions Bacchus Bulls defeat Aurora Knight Riders by six wickets.

Playing on home turf at the immaculate Imam Bacchus Ground, the Essequibo franchise player played a responsible innings with Bulls falling into peril after being 19-3 and 45-4 at different stages of the game. The former national youth player carved nine boundaries on his way to 74. He was supported by Khulraj Persaud, who made 32 not out, including two sixes and three fours as Bulls reached 160-4 in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Aurora Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat. They posted 157-8 in their allotted overs compliments of Roddy Spencer (35), G. Ramdharie (35) and Quinton Reedon (25). Lallbachan Narine took 3-25.