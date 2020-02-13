Taylor signs three-year deal for Gloucestershire

LONDON,, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Jerome Taylor has joined English county Gloucestershire on a three-year deal that will see him turn out for the southwest England club across all three formats.

The 35-year-old, in the twilight of a topsy-turvy career, will feature as a Kolpak player for the first season and then as an overseas player when regulations change because of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“I am very excited to be joining Gloucestershire and I am looking forward to meeting up with the players and the staff and getting underway,” the Jamaican said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity as I really enjoy playing county cricket and I am hopeful that my experience can help the club on and off the field.”

Taylor has played 46 Tests, 90 One-Day Internationals and 30 Twenty20 Internationals but has not featured since the T20 tour of New Zealand 15 months ago.

He was part of the squad which won the T20 World Cup in India four years ago.

Taylor has turned out for Somerset in the T20 format for the last two seasons, taking 36 wickets combined, and has also played in the past for Leicestershire and Sussex.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said Taylor’s experience would prove vital to his side’s campaign.

“Jerome is an exciting player who will add some pace and international experience to the bowling attack. He can contribute in all formats so he will be a valuable addition to the squad,” Dawson said.

“We played some very good cricket last season to get us into Division One and Jerome can help us to set a high standard in the field against some talented opposition.”

Gloucestershire open their first class campaign on April 12 when they visit Leeds to take on Yorkshire.