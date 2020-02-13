Georgetown spinners wreck East Bank

Georgetown spinners were too much for East Bank as they crumbled to a six-wicket defeat in the opening round of the Under-17 Inter-Association competition at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday.

Sent in, East Bank were shot out for 67 in 24.4 overs and Georgetown needed only 20.4 overs to reach 68 for four despite a challenge from the East Bank spinners.

Off-spinner, Ezekiel Wilson picked up 4-11 after being nearly five months out of the game. He made an immediate impact with the wicket of West Indies under-15 batsman, Mavindra Dindyal who had punched his fifth boundary through the covers, only to pop a return catch to Wilson off the next ball. He made 26 from 30 balls, with five boundaries.