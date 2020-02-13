Windies Women seal Pakistan series 2-0

(CWI) The West Indies Women yesterday defeated Pakistan women by 19 runs in the third unofficial practice match at the Tewantin cricket ground, winning the three-match series two nil. The second match of the series was called off due to rain.

The West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Hayley Matthews and LeeAnn Kirby got the Caribbean ladies’ innings off to a flyer. Matthews was the more aggressive of the two as the pair carted the Pakistan bowlers to various parts of the ground. She struck five boundaries on her way to a quick-fire 27.

Not to be outdone Kirby also got in on the action, taking a liking to the fast pace of the opening bowlers. She struck a lofty six and three fours in 32 before she was bowled by Iqbal going for a big heave.

Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle once again combined for a quick partnership of 38 runs with Dottin scoring 18 of them. Despite the threatening rain, the West Indies Women crossed 100 on the scoreboard as they batted out the overs.

The West Indies Women finished their innings on 122/7 from 20 overs. LeeAnn Kirby top-scored with 32 while Hayley Matthew finished with 27 runs. Aliyah Riaz was the best Pakistan bowler, finishing with figures of 3-23 from four overs.

Pakistan never looked settled in the run-chase as the West Indies bowlers had them on edge at all times. With near perfect line and length, Shakera Selman and Chinelle Henry had the Pakistanis on the back foot from the first ball. However it was the spinner Anisa Mohammed who got the first wicket that of Javeria Khan, caught for 12 with the score on18.

Hayley Matthews then trapped Muneeba Ali LBW for 7 and the wickets started tumbling. Only the captain, Bisma Maroof was able to provide some stubborn resistance for Pakistan. She finished on a valiant 51 not out out of Pakistan’s score of 103 all out in 19.3 overs.

Once again Mohammed was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-12 while Shakera Selman ended with 2-11.

The West Indies Women now move to their pre-World Cup base in Brisbane where they will play Australia on Saturday and India on February 18 in the official ICC warmup matches before their first group game on February 22 against Thailand at the WACA in Perth.