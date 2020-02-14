Woman dies in Linden-Soesdyke Highway crash

A vehicular accident on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway which occurred on Wednesday night has claimed the life of a female who is yet to be identified.

Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, in a statement yesterday said the accident occurred at approximately 11pm on Wednesday in the vicinity of Moblissa Bridge, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Police investigations have revealed that, the driver, a 50-year-old resident of Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, was driving motor car HD 119 west on the southern carriageway at an allegedly fast rate.