UNC MPs shutdown Panday’s third force plan

(Trinidad Guardian) Several frontline UNC MPs — including MP Fuad Khan— have said people are swinging back to UNC and they’ve knocked former party leader Basdeo Panday’s bid to unify small parties into a political third force.
MPs Khan, Suruj Rambachan, Roodal Moonilal and Rudy Indarsingh, who have all worked with Panday before, expressed the views after Panday confirmed last week he’d been speaking with smaller parties about presenting a united political force as an alternative for voters disenchanted with the PNM and UNC.
Panday’s proposed small parties should contest elections under a single banner so they can change the Constitution to allow proper participation. Representatives from the COP, MSJ, Movement for National Development, New National Vision, DPTT and others said they’d spoken with Panday. Some are attending a meeting with him on Wednesday in Chaguanas. But some former UNC colleagues aren’t convinced.