Berbice beat President’s XI by 206 runs

Berbice defeated the President’s XI by 206 runs while Georgetown secured a seven-wicket win over Essequibo in the opening rounds of the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 tournament yesterday.

At the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Berbice won the toss and elected to bat on a brown wicket with scattered drizzles replenishing the former international venue. Berbice posted an imposing 286 for four from their allotted overs before containing the President’s XI to 80 all out in 39.2 overs.

Leading the batting for the Ancient County was West Indies Under-16 batsman, Rampertab Ramnauth who fell six short of a century.