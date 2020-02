Peyton George and Patrick Prashad finished with a combined five trophies at the Joe Jagmohan golf tournament Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

George, who played with a handicap of 18, was crowned the overall winner in the net competition after registering a gross score of 82 (net score of 64). He also won the longest drive trophy.

Prashad, on the other hand, recorded the best gross score of the day. He also won the net battle in his 0-9 flight and the closest to the pin award.