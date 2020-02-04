Prashad, Gayadin, George win Joe Solomon Classic

Last Saturday, Patrick Prashad, Mike Gayadin and Paton George fended off keen competition to emerge Flight Champions in the Joe Solomon Golf Classic at the Lusignan Golf Club.

In the ‘A’ Flight (0-9) handicap, former captain, Prashad, delivered a 71/9 performance to secure the title, in the process, edging out Mike Mangal (71/8) in the battle for the top spot.

Club President, Aleem Hussain settled for third with 75/9.

Over in the ‘B’ Flight (10-18), Gayadin grossed 77 and finished with the Best Net of 65 to steal the show and the title. He was followed by George Bulkan (69/15) who edged Rakesh Harry (69/14) for second on the back nine following a tie. Rabindranauth Persaud (70/16), Mahindranauth Tewari (72/13), Dr Joaan Deo (72/15), Aasrodeen Shaw ((73/13), Deoram Dinanauth (73/16) and William Walker (75/11) also performed credibly while Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud won the Longest Drive prize with a drive of approximately 320 yards.

In the ‘C’ Flight (19-36 handicap), George led the way with 70/19 and was trailed by Brian Hackett (72/22). Close on their heels was Troy Cadogan (73/26), Maurice Solomon (75/26), Eureka Giddings (78/28) and Eion Blue (81/28).

Returning to the club after many years’ absence was Harry Persaud, a major contributor to the club in past years and now a prominent member of the rice production community in Wales. Minister of Communities, the honorable Ronald Bulkan participated in the day’s play, giving honor to the life members and witnessing a great back-nine score from his son George. Past Club president Jerome Khan also ensured that he came to offer honor and congratulations to the life members.

The tournament was the first of its kind in recognition of the contribution of life members of the club, Doreen deCaires, Hemraj Kissoon, Maurice Solomon, Robert Hanoman. Only Esau Shamshudin and Dharamdeo Sawh were not present.

On hand to present an exquisitely beautiful crystal trophy to his longtime cricket idol Joe Solomon – whom he was now meeting in person for the first time, thanks to the LGC and Aleem Hussain – was Ramesh Sunich, owner of Trophy Stall.

Sunich stated, “I was invited several times [to come to the LGC] but after seeing the condition of the course and recent developments in the sport, I am now ready to join.” The pressing invitation of Club President Aleem Hussain, as well as his observation of the significant developments taking place at the club over the past two years, sparked his interest and enthusiasm which were fired even more when he visited the club and saw firsthand this day, what he had only been hearing about.”