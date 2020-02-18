Records tumble at novices and juniors powerlifting c/ships

Aquib Mohamed was the star of this year’s novices and juniors powerlifting championships, but many of the athletes had several record breaking performances when the event was staged on Sunday at the St Stanislaus College.

A total of 17 new records were set during the first championship staged by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) for 2020.

Mohamed of Roy’s Gym, chalked up his palms and earned the overall junior and male novice best lifter awards. He did so in record breaking fashion.