Fifteen-year-old student smashes powerlifting records

Twenty, that is the number of national records that were broken on Sunday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged its Sub Juniors/ Juniors and Novices Championship at St Stanislaus’ auditorium.

Best lifter in their respective categories, Romeo Hunter (sub junior equipped) and Sherene Williams (female novices) broke six, four for Hunter and remainder for Williams while the pair of Richard Fredericks (four) and Yogaishwar Seecharan had seven between them.

Hunter, a 15-year-old fourth form student from Apex Academy, had a total of 615kg from squatting 247.5kg, benching 155kg and dead lifting 212.5kg. His total and lifts were all national records. For his heroics, he earned the sub junior overall best lifter trophy.