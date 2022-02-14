Bodybuilder Albert shines at powerlifting c/ships

Nicholas Albert, Sherene Williams, Kheon Evans and Romeo Hunter were among the standout gladiators when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged its Sub Junior/Junior and Novices Championships yesterday at the auditorium of St Stanislaus College.

Albert, who is renowned for his bodybuilding exploits, traded in the tan and posing trunks for the singlet and chalked up his palms to earn the overall male Junior title. Lifting in the 93kg class, the 21 year-old muscleman who has competed with distinction on the local and international stage in bodybuilding showed his strength prowess on the platform. He had a best squat of 185kg, a best bench press of 132.5kg and a mammoth 227.5kg deadlift to add more hardware to his trophy cabinet. Albert’s, 74.78 IPF points were the highest among all junior lifters and he earned the coveted award for the best male junior.

Williams has the highest IPF points, 70.68 among all the seven females that competed and subsequently lifted the female Novices best lifter award. Her best lifts in the squat, bench press and deadlift were 147.5kg, 67.5kg and 152.5kg. The 84kg athlete totaled of 367.5kg. Sarah Goptar with a total of 245kg, was the best overall female junior lifter.

Hunter, 15, broke several national records en route to copping the sub junior overall best lifter trophy.

The fourth form student from Apex Academy, had a total of 615kg from squatting 247.5kg, benching 155kg and dead lifting 212.5kg.

Evans was not to be out done as he recorded the highest IPF points, 77.62, for the entire event. As a result, the 74kg lifter was awarded the best overall Novices male lifter. His squat (192.5kg), bench press (110kg) and dead lift (222.5kg) totaled 525kg.

The championship, the first staged by the federation for the year, attracted in excess of 25 lifters. The next event on the GAPF calendar, the Intermediate and Novices Championship, is tentatively set for April.