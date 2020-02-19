Selman injured in T20 warm-up match against India

BRISBANE, Australia, CMC – West Indies Women’s bowler Shakera Selman was taken to hospital for precautionary scans yesterday, after hurting her neck in an official warm-up ICC T20 World Cup match against India.

Selman, who was fielding at the boundary line at mid-wicket at the Allan Border Field here, took a tumbling catch when India opener Smriti Mandhana mishit the pull.

She ended up falling awkwardly as she dived to catch the ball. The 30-year-old was then seen clutching her neck and had to be stretchered off the field.

Selman is one of West Indies’ most experienced bowlers, having featured in 76 T20Is and taken 41 wickets at 26.53.

Her injury in the West Indies’ final official warm-up match comes just days before the West Indies Women start their bid, on Saturday, to win a second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title.

The West Indies’ bowlers had put on a fantastic display in yesterday’s game, picking up wickets at regular intervals. But India narrowly won by two runs, finishing with 107/8 in their 20 overs.