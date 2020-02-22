Selman back after scare in T20 warm-up match

PERTH, Australia, CMC – West Indies Women fast bowler Shakera Selman is fit to play with her colleagues here yesterday when they open their bid to win a second ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, after sustaining a neck injury earlier in the week.

The Barbadian fell awkwardly at the boundary while taking a catch at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane during an official warm-up match against India, and had to be placed in a neck brace, driven off the field and taken to hospital for precautionary scans.

The 30-year-old was subsequently diagnosed with a case of whiplash, but is back on the mend and was training with the team on Thursday, as they prepared to take on Thailand at the WACA.

“It was a bit scary for the entire team and scary for me also. But I’m feeling a lot better than I did two days ago when we played India and I’m just happy to be out with the team again,” Selman said.

She thanked fans for their support since the incident, and assured them they would see her in play again soon.

“Lots of messages came through, lots of kind messages hoping that I’ll be ok to get through the World Cup. Thanks again for that and don’t worry, I’ll be back on the field soon,” she said.

Selman is one of West Indies’ most experienced fast bowlers, having featured in 76 T20Is and taken 41 wickets at 26.53.