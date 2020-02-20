Amelia’s Ward hardcourt rehab benefits from Brusche family donation

United States of America based Brusches Basketball Foundation in partnership with Escalade Sports entity has donated two uprights and a pair of backboards towards the Amelia’s Ward Hard-court which is now under rehabilitation.
The presentation was conducted on behalf of both entities by Clyde ‘Fatman’ Brusche, the Linden representative of the Brusches Basketball Foundation on Monday. According to a release, several members of the Amelia’s Ward Jets club, as well as residents of the community, were present at the handing over ceremony.