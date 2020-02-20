FACC/Courts Mashramani 50-miler on this Sunday

The Flying Ace Cycling Club-organised Courts-sponsored Mashramani 50-mile road race is set for local wheelsmen countrywide on Sunday.

The tradition, which extends over two decades, will see riders assemble for a 09.00 hours pedal off in front of the furniture giant’s Main and St Ann Streets, New Amsterdam branch. They will then head to Number 36 Village to turn around at the Nand Persaud Rice Mill and head back to the starting point in pursuit of the checkered flag.

According to organiser, Randolph Roberts, this union is one of the longest standing partnerships for cycling races in the Ancient County. Roberts extended gratitude to the sponsors for remaining in support of cycling development.