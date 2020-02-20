RHT Tigers into Premium Asphalt/ T/R Construction T20 semi

Delbert Hicks produced a brisk half century to book Rose Hall Town Tigers a spot in the semi-final of the Berbice Cricket Board Premium Asphalt/T/R construction T20 Lower Corentyne tournament following a 51-run win over Albion Open.

Hicks, 36 propelled Tigers to 184 for five in their allotted overs after winning the toss and electing to bat on their home turf, Area H ground. In reply, Albion Open were contained to 133 for seven when their innings ended.

The out-of-favour national player scorched six fours and five sixes on his way to 78> His innings was supported by cameos from Verapen Permaul (43 not out), Mark Papannah (18) and Khemraj Mahadeo (13).