The suspect in the 2017 murder of a Plaisance, East Coast Demerara welder, was arrested on Wednesday by the police and has reportedly confessed to the murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Darnell Pompey on December 25, 2017, succumbed to injuries he suffered after being stabbed in the neck following an altercation with a reputed gang member who had targeted him for some time.

Pompey died about one week after he was stabbed in the neck.