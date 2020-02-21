Sir Shridath calls for national unity

With Guyana’s General Elections coming shortly before the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) hearings on the Venezuela border controversy, this country’s representative at the deliberations, Sir Shridath Ramphal yesterday appealed for national unity as a demonstration to the world.

“The closing days of a national election and the days after it when it pronounces its democratic decision, those days are fractious ones in any democracy, and Guyana is not immune from this. But we do have a greater need than usual to demonstrate to the world that our national motto; One People, One Nation, One Destiny, describes us and does proclaim how elemental that oneness is to our One Destiny,” this country’s first Minister of Foreign Affairs said, as he delivered an address at the recommissioning of Ramphal House – the foreign service office building named for him.