Black Bush should have been better off considering the wealth it generates

Dear Editor,

Traversing the Black Bush entrance has over the years been depressing as it is a long, lonely and rough route. With the wealth Black Bush generates for our country, we could’ve had lights through the dark and isolated entrance road to Black Bush Polder years now.

However, the financial resources that the farmers of this area help this country to gain are being used to brighten the lights of the city and the towns of our country, forgetting where the hard work comes, leaving those in the countryside, trampling through mud and driving through potholes.

It’s quite sad to see how much upgrades our village can benefit from, to make farmers and their families’ lives much more easy in terms of the lack of proper drainage systems, muddy streets, no road lights and poor roadways.

The revenue from rice production can be used to build a better quality road for us, not a road that needs repairing every month after. That is for sure.

When rainy seasons come, as they `Mash’ with 129 million dollars now, our people will trample on mud to get onto a badly-built road. But, who cares?

Our authorities say the NDC does not receive the dollars to fund village projects. Is this the same with all other NDCs?

Where are the leaders who want the best for our entire country?

Yours faithfully,

Mohanie Persaud